Woman who died in reversing accident was senior civil servant

Madam Ng Siew Fong was taken to hospital with severe injuries and later died after a car accident on Tuesday (April 25) night

The 64-year-old woman who died after her husband allegedly drove his car into her at an Ang Mo Kio carpark on Tuesday (April 25) night was an active and healthy person, relatives told The New Paper.

Describing Madam Ng Siew Fong as a go-getter, they said she was the healthiest person in her family, and would often exercise before going to work.

The fifth of six siblings, Madam Ng, a senior deputy director at the Manpower Ministry's foreign manpower management division, was also a filial daughter who often brought her 102-year-old mother out for walks.

Her cousin, Madam Joy Koh, 62, told The New Paper (TNP) Madam Ng would often book a chalet during the school holidays for the entire family.

She also said Madam Ng and her husband, Mr Quek Chin Ling, 67, were a loving couple who went everywhere together.

Madam Koh said: "We're very sad and shocked at what happened. I think the family is more concerned about her husband, he must be very upset."

The couple have two sons. One works in Singapore while the other studies in the United States.

Mrs Quek-Ng Siew Fong was senior deputy director at MOM's foreign manpower management division. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/SIEW FONG QUEK-NG

On Tuesday night, Madam Ng was injured when Mr Quek drove his car into her by accident.

Former Manpower Minister Tan Chuan-Jin posted a message on his Facebook page on Wednesday (April 26), describing Madam Ng as a "dedicated officer who actively looked out for the well being of the workers".

"A most unfortunate and tragic accident, and our thoughts are with her family during this time of bereavement. RIP Siew Fong."