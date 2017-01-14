Woman who strangled dog to undergo treatment

A woman who strangled her pet dog was ordered to undergo 24 months of mandatory treatment yesterday.

Chinese national Wang Jun, 24, who is a Singapore permanent resident, had admitted to ill-treating the West Highland Terrier named Junior, which died at her Kim Pong Road home on Aug 30 last year.

District Judge Lim Keng Yeow told her that while she is under the order, she must receive treatment, attend all appointments and take the prescribed medication. If she did not comply, she would be brought back to court to be re-sentenced.

The MTO is a community sentencing option implemented in 2010 for offenders suffering from mental conditions which have contributed to their committing the offence.

Investigations showed that Wang's 61-year-old mother-in-law saw her taking an umbrella and moving into Junior's playpen that day. She found this unusual and decided to record her.

She then saw how Wang killed the dog. When police arrived, Wang appeared dazed and mentally unstable.

Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority prosecuting officer Edwin Ignatious M had told the court that Wang suffered from a brief psychotic disorder at the time of the offence for which she is still in recovery.

She could have been fined up to $15,000 and/or jailed for up to 18 months under the Animals and Birds Act.