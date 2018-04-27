Wong Li Lin quits Public Hygiene Council

Ms Wong Li Lin, executive director of the Public Hygiene Council (PHC), is stepping down from her post after less than a year in the job. Her last day is on May 3.

She took up the job of running the PHC secretariat at the National Environment Agency last September.

PHC chairman Edward D'Silva yesterday confirmed her departure but declined to comment further.

Ms Wong, 45, is best known for her role as Inspector Elaine Tay in Triple Nine, acting in two seasons of the local TV police drama which ran from 1995 to 1999.

She had previously been a professional ballerina and a deputy director at a medical firm.

The mother of two is divorced from Allan Wu, 45, an American-born Chinese actor-host based here.

When asked about the reasons behind leaving the PHC, she declined to comment.

Mr N. Sivasothi, coordinator of the International Coastal Cleanup Singapore, was disappointed to hear of her departure.

"Her corporate leadership in cutting to the core of the problems and expediting initiatives to manage resources well, like reducing wastage of single use tools for cleanups, was a boost to the community," he said.

The PHC was launched in 2011 to promote good hygiene practices and improve hygiene standards here, among other things.

Ms Wong had no prior experience in public hygiene before joining the PHC.