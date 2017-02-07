Woodlands deaths: Accused appears in court for first time

Teo Ghim Heng (in red) arriving at court yesterday. The 41-year-old is accused of killing his wife, who was six months' pregnant, on Jan 20.

The man who was last week charged with killing his wife in their Woodlands flat appeared for the first time in court yesterday.

Former property agent Teo Ghim Heng, also known as Zhang Jinxing, 41, was discharged from the Singapore General Hospital (SGH) on Feb 1, two days after he was charged via videolink with murdering his wife, Madam Choong Pei Shan, 39, on Jan 20.

Teo showed up in court yesterday for further mention of the case. He will appear in court again on Feb 13.

His father and younger brother, who were in court yesterday, said they would hire a lawyer.

The bodies of Madam Choong and her four-year-old daughter Teo Zi Ning were found in a bedroom of their flat on Jan 28, the first day of Chinese New Year.

Madam Choong was six months pregnant with a boy when her body was found. The alleged murder took place in their sixth-storey flat at Block 619, Woodlands Drive 52.