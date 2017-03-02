Worker falls nearly 20 storeys to death, hits another on 3rd storey

A construction worker fell nearly 20 storeys to his death at the work site of upcoming mixed-use development Marina One yesterday morning, hitting another worker as his body landed on the third storey.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force received a call at 11.10am and sent two ambulances.

The worker who fell died at the scene, while the worker he fell on was taken to Singapore General Hospital.

The Straits Times understands that the dead worker, a 21-year-old from Bangladesh, had fallen off the 22nd storey and was found on the third storey without a safety harness.

He was believed to have been off-duty, although it is not clear why he was at the site.

Another Bangladeshi worker, 38, was working on the third storey when the first worker's body hit him during the fall.

He sustained neck injuries, but is now in stable condition.

Most work at the site had stopped when ST visited yesterday afternoon.

Construction worker Muhammad Nazrul, 28, said the man who died was called Tanim and was from the district of Meherpur in south-western Bangladesh. He had been working on the project for nine months.

"He is a good man... I last saw him three months ago, when we went for prayer sessions," said Mr Muhammad.

Another worker from India, who wanted to be known only as Raja, said Mr Tanim had been having family problems.

The project developer is M+S, a joint venture between Malaysia's Khazanah Nasional and Singapore's Temasek Holdings. The builder is Hyundai-GS Joint Venture.

The Straits Times understands that the case was not classified as an industrial accident. The police said they are investigating the unnatural death.