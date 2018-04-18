Worker hurt after car crashes into Little India roadside stall

Three boxes of flower garlands were destroyed in the accident. PHOTO: STOMP

He was squatting down packing flower garlands into boxes behind his stall at around 2pm yesterday when he heard a loud crash.

The owner of the stall at Buffalo Road, who wanted to be known only as Mr Kumar, stood up and was shocked to see that a silver Honda car had crashed into a nearby pillar, damaging part of his stall.

His employee, a 31-year-old man from Malaysia, was lying on the ground.

Speaking to The New Paper, Mr Kumar, 47, said his employee had his back to the road and could not get out of the way in time.

The driver of the car immediately called for an ambulance.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to the accident at about 2.20pm, and the man was taken to Raffles Hospital.

Mr Kumar told TNP that his employee suffered no serious injuries.

"He underwent an X-ray and nothing was broken," he said.

"He said his legs hurt, so the doctor advised him to stay in the hospital for the rest of the day."

Mr Kumar said the driver told him she was trying to move to the right-most lane and accidentally stepped on the accelerator.

Although the damage to his stall was minimal, three boxes of flower garlands worth almost $300 were destroyed in the accident. As the garlands were meant for a nearby temple, Mr Kumar said he had to get a worker from another stall to help him make them again, which cost an additional $200.

He also had to ask his wife to help him out at the stall.

"We wanted the area to be cleared as fast as possible, so that we could get back to business," he said.

The driver informed the police of the incident and also offered to pay Mr Kumar for the damage caused. Police investigations are ongoing.

Mr Kumar said: "Thank God there were no pedestrians at that time. This area is usually quite crowded, so more people could actually have been hurt."