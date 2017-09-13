Workers, shoppers fed up with frequent lift breakdowns at Jalan Besar complex

Users of the lifts at Block 809 of Kitchener Complex in Jalan Besar said the lifts break down once a week.

Shoppers and office workers in Kitchener Complex in Jalan Besar have had to put up with faulty lifts for more than a year.

The Housing Board told The New Paper that the problem had worsened since April.

But next year is the earliest the lifts can be repaired.

The complex consists of two blocks at 808-809, French Road. Its lower storeys contain shops and eateries, while its upper storeys have offices.

Block 809 has three lifts serving seven floorsthat break down weekly, said users.

Miss Jodi Chime, 38, a project manager working on the fifth storey said: "I alwayshave my phone when taking the lift, just in case I need to call for help."

A woman in her 20s, who did not want to be named, said she was hysterical earlier this year when she was stuck in the lift for half an hour with no phone reception.

Her colleague, Ms Tan Xiu Wen, 36, an accountant, said: "A former pregnant colleague of ours was once trapped inside (the lift) and had to climb out when they rescued her."

When contacted, Mr Siah Chong Loon, the deputy general manager of CPG Facilities Management, which manages the complex, declined to comment and directed TNP's queries to HDB.

WEAR & TEAR

An HDB spokesman said it had stepped up maintenance works and the situation had remained relatively stable until April this year.

"Our investigations found the lift incidents are largely due to the wear and tear of the lift doors over the years," she said.

She said HDB will be replacing the worn-out parts, including the lift doors, in the first quarter of next year.

A Building and Construction Authority spokesman said audit inspections in April of two lifts in the complexdiscovered no safety critical findings.

She said: "BCA would like to remind lift owners and lift contractors to take all public feedback seriously and exercise due diligence in rectifying issues concerning the operation of lifts promptly, so that public safety is not compromised."