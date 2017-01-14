Working together to help needy families

A Food from the Heart volunteer passing some rations to Mr Brian Tay, his wife and their daughters.

The family of four used to live on a meal or two a day.

Those times were tough, said cabby Brian Tay, who was the sole breadwinner for about eight years.

Mr Tay, 41, told The New Paper in Mandarin: "It was one person earning for four to eat."

The situation became better three years ago, after the family joined a programme under non-profit Food from the Heart (FFTH).

The Community Food Pack programme, launched in 2003, distributes weekly bread rations and monthly food packs to the needy.

Mr Tay's wife, who wanted to be known only as Madam Lam, 36, said: "After we joined FFTH's programme, we received food items such as rice, bread, sugar, salt and Milo monthly. Now we are able to give our kids a warm drink before they go to school."

The couple have two daughters, aged nine and 11.

Madam Lam found a job as an assistant clerk six months ago.

Supermarket chain Giant has been one of FFTH's partners since 2015. For this Chinese New Year, Giant has organised a food donation drive.

From now until Jan 27, those who wish to contribute can buy a non-perishable item or household necessity and drop it in gift cages located at the outlets in Tampines, IMM, Suntec City, The Grandstand, Paya Lebar Square, Kampung Ubi, Bedok Market Place, Tanjong Katong Complex, Tampines Mart and 440 Pasir Ris.

'BLESSINGS'

A Giant spokesman said: "As Chinese New Year is coming, we encourage people to receive more blessings by being generous.

From now until Thursday, Giant will be having its final WOW deal - spend $88 nett and buy a frozen whole chicken for 88 cents only.

"Perhaps part of the shoppers' budget can be used to buy some groceries to donate and still be able to enjoy savings so that they can have spare cash to celebrate a Chinese New Year of abundance," said the spokesman.

FFTH executive director Anson Quek said it does not receive regular funding from the Government. Thus, it relies on the public for help to support its 25,000 beneficiaries.

"We are thankful to Giant Singapore for providing us a platform for such a large-scale food donation drive, and we hope the public will share the joy by giving generously during this festive season," he said.