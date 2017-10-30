Workshops to help S'poreans upgrade, plan careers launched

Those unsure about how to upgrade their skills or plan their careers can seek support in the form of the SkillsFuture Advice for Individuals (SFAI) workshops.

The SFAI, which was officially launched in conjunction with the new MySkillsFuture portal yesterday, will be conducted at the community level by SkillsFuture SG and the Community Development Councils.

Targeted at Singaporeans and permanent residents, the SFAI workshops will be supported by the People's Association and the Employment and Employability Institute.

Participants will learn how to identify their job interests, develop their personal skills, and how to use the MySkillsFuture portal.

These 90-minute sessions are held for groups of up to 30 people and conducted in four languages. Since it was piloted in July, about 1,000 Singaporeans have taken part in these SFAI workshops.

Over the next three years, 80,000 Singaporeans are expected to attend them.

Miss Cecilia Cheng, 39, left her job in the public sector about three months ago.

She now wishes to get back to work and attended one of the SFAI workshops to plan her next career move.

She said: "I found the workshops useful because it helped me find out more about the jobs out there.

"Through the workshops, I realised that I am more inclined to go into a sector like social work or healthcare, so I will look for skills and jobs in those fields."