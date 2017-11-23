Singapore

World's rarest blue macaws on show at Bird Park

Nov 23, 2017 06:00 am

Say hello to Jurong Bird Park's latest guests, the Spix's Macaws - a species so endangered that only 150 remain alive today. Two of the birds, on loan from Brazil, are on display at the park's revamped Parrot Paradise exhibit, opened yesterday by Foreign Minister  Vivian Balakrishnan. The event also celebrated 50 years of diplomatic relations between Brazil and Singapore.

