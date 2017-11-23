World's rarest blue macaws on show at Bird Park
Say hello to Jurong Bird Park's latest guests, the Spix's Macaws - a species so endangered that only 150 remain alive today. Two of the birds, on loan from Brazil, are on display at the park's revamped Parrot Paradise exhibit, opened yesterday by Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan. The event also celebrated 50 years of diplomatic relations between Brazil and Singapore.
