Worry schmorry: Keep motherhood breezy with home brands

Keep your baby happy and your wallet unburdened with FairPrice's range of baby products.

For many women, there is no joy like giving birth and embarking on the journey of motherhood.

For fathers, it's an incomparable joy when you first hold your baby in your arms.

But parenthood is a paradox.

In the midst of such happiness, another emotion keeps nagging at the back of parents' minds: anxiety.

Knowing that this new life will depend on them can be nerve-wracking and generate a stream of worries.

This can range from choosing between breast-feeding or bottle-feeding, or worrying which brands of baby milk powder or diapers are the best.

And at a time where the cost of living continues to soar, many new parents' number one worry might even be how they can afford everything.

While worrying is inevitable, much of it is for naught.

BALANCE

FairPrice supplies baby items that strike a balance between affordability and quality.

After six months, infants should receive age-appropriate food while breastfeeding can continue for up to two years of age or beyond.

FairPrice Gold Follow-On Formula 900g ($29) is specially formulated for infants from six to 12 months old, while FairPrice Gold Growing-Up Formula 900g ($27) is formulated supplementary food for young children aged one to three.

Both are affordable yet quality-made and are products of Australia.

The formula contains fatty acids, like docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and arachidonic acid (ARA), that are crucial building blocks for the development of an infant's brain and eyes.

It also includes taurine, an organic compound that supports overall mental and physical development, and the dietary fibre prebiotics, which promotes the growth of good bacteria to help maintain a healthy digestive system.

FairPrice features housebrand baby wipes and diapers for babies of every size too.

FairPrice Baby Wipes Canister (200 sheets per pack) are scented, alcohol-free and gently moisturising, containing mild lotion that cleanses and moisturises skin. This makes it perfect for a baby's delicate skin.

The soft yet strong baby wipes are also perfect for adults and babies' daily use.

Besides being affordable and of top quality, it is also convenient. When the canister is empty, just pop in the Baby wipes refill pack (150 sheets per pack). FairPrice Baby Wipes Canister is $4.95 and the Baby wipes refill pack is $3.60.

The supermarket chain's Easy Wear diapers pants sets the benchmark for quality diapers. It comes in two sizes, large (L) and extra-large (XL). L is ideal for babies that weigh from 9 to 14 kg, and XL for 12 to 17 kg.

One pack of either diaper sizes, priced at $9.90 each, comes with 28 disposable diaper pants that are shaped for a snug-fit to provide protection from side-leakage and seals away wetness for longer protection.

It is also made of a soft cotton-like cover to keep babies comfortable.