WRS: Singaporeans can help regional conservation efforts from home

Footage of a Malayan tiger (above) from a camera trap like the one being installed by the Malaysian Conservation Alliance for Tigers.

“We want to build an army of conservationists while educating people and raising awareness about the tigers’ plight.” – Dr Sonja Luz

The Asian unicorn, better known as the saola, is a critically endangered deer-like mammal found in the rugged Annamite Mountains in Vietnam and Laos.

There are fewer than 250 in the wild and none in captivity, said the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), formerly known as World Wildlife Fund.

Singaporeans can help Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS), which is involved in protecting the saola in Laos, by taking part in its Instagram campaign this month (See report on right).

At the campaign launch last Friday, Dr Sonja Luz, WRS director of conservation, research and veterinary services, said the saola's head and horns had been seen in illegal wildlife trade.

She told The New Paper: "Patrol units we fund removed horrendous amounts of snares in the forest. There were thousands of them."

To protect endangered animals likes the saola, Spix's macaw, Bali starling and Malayan tiger, WRS, which runs the Singapore Zoo and Jurong Bird Park, among others, will step up its support for wildlife conservation efforts this year. Last year, it supported 16 local projects and 23 regional ones, and hopes to support 30 regional projects this year.

It is working with Global Wildlife Conservation and the Saola Working Group to save the saola in Laos through the recruitment and training of rangers to patrol the area and remove snares.

Dr Luz, who has never seen a saola, fears they might already be extinct. She said: "It's hard to say how many saola are still around. But it's worth seeing if there's still something we can do to turn things around."

In Malaysia, WRS has been working with the Malaysian Conservation Alliance for Tigers to protect the Malayan tiger.

Its zookeepers and employees go on attachment to help forest rangers patrol the jungle, and learn to read tiger tracks and remove snares.

Said Dr Luz: "We want to build an army of conservationists while educating people and raising awareness about the tigers' plight."

In South America, it is trying to help release the Spix's macaw, a rare blue parrot, back into the wild. Only about 150 of the critically-endangered birds are in human care globally, and WRS hopes to repopulate them in their native habitat in Brazil.

Dr Luz urged Singaporeans to be more aware of protecting not just animals but also the environment.