Yaacob: Statement by Pergas on US and Jerusalem is 'rational response'

Minister-in-Charge of Muslim Affairs Yaacob Ibrahim yesterday threw his weight behind a strongly-worded statement by a local Islamic teachers' association regarding United States President Donald Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

On Tuesday, the Singapore Islamic Scholars and Religious Teachers Association (Pergas) uploaded a statement on Facebook that said it was "disappointed and extremely concerned" by Mr Trump's decision, calling it a "step backwards in efforts to maintain regional stability".

Pergas added that the move could "attract negative retaliation that can worsen the situation in Palestine, as well as global peace", referring to the struggle between Israelis and Palestinians, who both claim the city as their capital.

Taking to his own Facebook account yesterday morning, Dr Yaacob, who is also Minister for Communications and Information, shared Pergas' statement and called it a "rational response".

He wrote: "There has been doubt, anxiety, anger and fear in the hearts of Muslims the world over.

"This issue is a longstanding, complex problem that will require wisdom, trust and hard work by all parties involved."

Mr Trump's announcement last Wednesday has been seen as a move that risks igniting more violence in the Middle East.

The day after the announcement from Washington, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement regarding Singapore's longstanding support for a two-state solution.