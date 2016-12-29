A year when the roads claimed many lives

The Mercedes E250 plunged into the Alexandra Canal.

On Christmas Eve, an express coach crashed into a ravine near Muar, Johor, killing 14 people, including three Singaporeans and a Singapore permanent resident. The New Paper looks back at other serious road accidents this year:

JAN 24

Madam Yep Lay Choo, 51, and her daughter, Kimberly Poon Hui Yin, 22, died after their Mercedes E250 plunged into the Alexandra Canal as they drove out of the Valley Point Shopping Centre at about 9pm.

State Coroner Marvin Bay later said in an inquiry that the case underscored the need for motorists to navigate less familiar carparks at a cautious speed.

FEB 20

Madam Tan Powi Kim and her husband, Mr Cheng Kiat Yan, were on their weekend routine of collecting cardboard and recyclable materials when a BMW ploughed into their lorry. PHOTO: LIANHE WANBAO An elderly couple were picking cardboard at Collyer Quay at about 6.50am when a BMW ploughed into their lorry.

Madam Tan Powi Kim, 61, was killed while her husband, Mr Cheng Kiat Yan, 68, suffered a fractured knee after he fell off the lorry.

In the first half of this year, there were 122 accidents - 12 fatal - involving elderly victims, up from 104 in the same period last year with 10 fatalities.

MAY 21

Madam Lau Lee Kiau, a factory supervisor, was riding pillion on her boyfriend’s motorcycle on her way to work when the accident occurred PHOTO: LIANHE WANBAO Factory supervisor Lau Lee Kiau, 46, was on her way to work on her boyfriend's motorcycle when they got involved in an accident with a car and a taxi at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 and Ang Mo Kio Industrial Park 2.

She died and police arrested a 17-year-old underage driver for allegedly causing death by a rash act.

The age for getting a driving licence here is 18.

On Tuesday, a police spokesman said they were still investigating the case.

There were 853 people caught driving without a licence between January and September this year, up from 748 detected in the same period last year.

AUG 31

The tour bus overturned on the Karak highway in Malaysia on its way back from Genting Highlands. PHOTO: STAR MEDIA GROUP BHD A tour bus carrying 12 Singaporean passengers overturned on the Karak highway in Malaysia on its way back from Genting Highlands.

Accountant Lim Sia Thian, 62, suffered traumatic brain injuries and died.

The bus driver, a Malaysian, and eight other Singaporeans were injured, some seriously.

OCT 27

The three e-bikers were riding their bikes near the junction of Pandan Crescent along West Coast Highway when they collided with a trailer. PHOTO: STOMP Three e-bikers were riding their bikes near the junction of Pandan Crescent along West Coast Highway at 11.55pm when they collided with a trailer. Mr Ong Zi Quan, 18, and Mr Ang Yee Fong, 25., died while Marcus Loke Teck Soon, 17, escaped with an injured leg and several scratches.

The 34-year-old trailer driver was arrested by the police for negligently causing death.

NOV 3

Two foreign workers died after they were run over by a reversing tipper truck at the Thomson-East Coast Line Mandai depot construction site. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES Two foreign workers died after they were run over by a reversing tipper truck at the Thomson-East Coast Line Mandai Depot construction site at about 1.15pm.

The Bangladeshi nationals had been napping on the ground.

The accident prompted safety experts and migrant rights' groups to call for proper rest areas for workers, reported The Straits Times.

DEC 19

The Mercedes-Benz was travelling against the flow of traffic on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) PHOTO: LIANHE WANBAO

At about 8am, a Mercedes-Benz car travelling against the flow of traffic at high speed on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) rammed head-on into another car, killing its driver, Mr Jackie Liong Kuo Hwa, 37.

The Mercedes-Benz also collided into a motorcycle, sending its rider and pillion rider flying in the air.

Businessman Lim Chai Heng, 53, was later charged with allegedly causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.