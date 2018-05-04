Young entrepreneurs stand by pop-up stores

Broti founder Syed Uzair Syed Abu Bakar (in red) says business has been booming.

Despite not having a permanent brick-and-mortar store, Broti has seen its beverage business take off.

Since June 2015, it has sold its one-litre cups of sodas and teas at night markets and events such as River Hongbao 2018 almost weekly.

Pop-up stores are an attractive option for young entrepreneurs because of lower overheads and a potentially diverse customer base.

Earlier this year, Broti popped up at a dozenlocations, including festivals and flea markets.

Broti founder Syed Uzair Syed Abu Bakar, 26, said business has been booming.

"We have got a steady stream of customers at the various locations, and it has only been increasing."

Ms Nur Rapika Mesra, 25, who started selling her cakes via Instagram in 2014, has also found success, earning a four-figure sum from the business every month.

Aware that some people are sceptical of small businesses with only an online presence, she promoted her Blush Artisan Cakes at flea markets, selling packaged items such as cupcakes and cookies.

She said: "I gave my name cards out at these flea markets and had a 50 per cent increase in cake orders."

While she eventually hopes to have a physical store, Ms Rapika said overhead costs have put her off for now.

Mr Uzair also feels having a permanent physical store would add to his costs.

"It will be a challenge to recoup the initial overhead costs, and we will be stuck in one location."

Dr Seshan Ramaswami, associate professor of marketing education at Singapore Management University, said pop-up stores are popular because business owners use them to gain greater exposure for their brand.

"A pop-up is a great way for retailers, especially online ones, to connect with customers face to face, and generate buzz for their products."

Even some brick-and-mortar businesses have got in on the action.

BooksActually owner Kenny Leck, 39, opened a pop-up bookstore at Great World City in January, after having other pop-ups at Millenia Walk and Dunlop Street.

His latest venture, known as Read To Teleport, targets young professionals and expatriates.

While it stocks books that are sold in his flagship store in Tiong Bahru, he said: "You can't expect customers to travel out of the way just to buy books.

"That is why I decided to bring the books to them instead."