Youngest lab head among NHG's Young Achiever Award winners

At 30, Ms Serene Kho became the youngest head of laboratory at National Healthcare Group Diagnostics (NHGD) two years ago.

Ms Kho, who oversees a team of 25, all older than her, told The New Paper yesterday: "Initially, I felt worried and it was challenging, especially in terms of earning the seniors' trust and respect.

"It took time, but the effort is worth it, especially with such a great team now."

For her work at NHGD, she was given an NHG Young Achiever Awardwith nine others yesterday.

Ms Kho did an internship stint at NHG while studying biomedical science at Singapore Polytechnic, and joined as a junior medical technician in May 2005.

Under her leadership, NHGD's laboratories initiated more efficient and convenient services for both patients and caregivers.

Last August, Ms Kho set up the Home Phlebotomy team, which visits wheelchair- and bed-bound patients to draw blood for laboratory tests.

The medical technologist also meets patients and interacts with them.

She said: "Especially for regular patients, we build a bond when we chit-chat and share our life stories."

Being able to contribute to society gives her job meaning, and she sees herself staying in healthcare for years to come.