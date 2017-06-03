Your views

MISA TRAVEL PTE LTD

'We are deeply sorry'

After 23 years in business, it's with regrets that our major shareholder has made the business decision to close Misa Travel Pte Ltd.

We are deeply sorry and understand the disappointment and frustrations of our customers who are affected.

We are assisting our customers to continue with their travel plans or get redress with their claims.

Most customers have not heard from us yet as we are still working with business partners and fellow travel agents to make this transition as soon as possible.

We are working closely with DBS Bank and Cathay Pacific to minimise disruption to the travel plans of thebulk of our affected customers who bought the DBS Travel Deals Hong Kong tickets.

We are also working with Dynasty Travel and New Shan Travel to see how they can provide alternative travel options.

As discussions are still ongoing, customers will be updated individually as we progress.

For customers who need to get refunds for their air tickets, kindly refer to the respective airlines.

For those who have purchased travel insurance, we would advise to proceed with the claims for the time being.

For customers who have heard from us, we thank you again for your understanding and support.For those who have yet to hear from us, we will respond in due course.

We hereby sincerely apologise to our customers once again and seek their patience on this matter.

