Your views :Help the needy who skip follow-up appointments

Help the needy who skip follow-up appointments

That one in four people do not go to the doctor for a follow-up after a health screening is cause for concern ("Many not following up after health screening", The Straits Times March 27).

The authorities should study why people are not doing so.

One reason could be that some patients may be in denial that they have a health problem or they feel self-medication would suffice. Others may be fearful that they will incur more expenses if they are diagnosed with a serious medical condition.

Even if basic health screening costs $5, the bills may add up if they are diagnosed with a chronic disease. They may then refuse follow-up treatment to avoid bigger medical bills. Perhaps, each constituency could set up a health screening fund for the needy, with MPs taking an active role. The funds could be raised through projects such as walkathons, fun fairs and events like annual dinners.

Commercial firms could also do their part through corporate social responsibility programmes.

The fund should be administered solely for annual health screenings and follow-up treatment for the needy.

V. SUBRAMANIAM (DR)

Road safety: Solution lies at home and school

Your editorial advocating for greater soft power on the roads hits the nail on the head ("The gracious road to safety"; The Straits Times last Sunday). The hard power of enforcement and deterrent measures alone is not enough to deter inconsiderate drivers.

The solution lies at home and in the classroom because these are where the seeds of good behaviour and citizenship are nurtured.

Our driving schools and the authorities must also enforce the highest standards of compliance with the highway code and driving practices.

In developed places such as Japan and Taiwan, society has evolved to always emphasise respect for others, polite behaviour and graciousness.

People also have a civic duty to report recalcitrant motorists to the authorities.

