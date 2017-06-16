Youth arrested for allegedly throwing bike off building

Police have arrested a 14-year-old boy for allegedly throwing a bicycle from a HDB block.

The teenager youth is believed to be involved in a case of Rash Act, a statement releaed Friday (June 16) said.

After receiving several reports about the incident, officers from Ang Mo Kio and Tanglin Police Division conducted extensive ground enquiries and the suspect was subsequently arrested on the same day.

Investigations against the suspect are currently ongoing.

Bike-sharing service ofo had lodged a police report after its bicycle became killer litter when it was thrown off a block of flats in Balestier.

In a widely-viewed video, a male youth was seen lifting the bicycle over the ledge before letting it drop. It was later found on the roof of the bin centre at Block 116B, Jalan Tenteram.

The police were seen gathering evidence on the 30th storey of the block yesterday afternoon.

If convicted, the suspect faces up to 6 months' prison and/or fined up to $2,500.

The statement adds that the Police "take a serious view of such dangerous acts that endanger the lives of others and will take swift action against the perpetrators".