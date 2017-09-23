Youth mentor sentenced to jail for sexual abuse

A young man was supposed to be a mentor on a programme for troubled teens, but he ended up sexually abusing one of them.

The 24-year-old customer service officer was sentenced to 28 months' jail yesterday for sexually abusing a girl, then 14.

The former youth leader of a non-profit organisation is appealing against his conviction and sentence.

The accused came to know the girl, now 16, in February 2015 when he was one of the youth leaders at a programme for troubled teens to share their past and express themselves. The victim, a participant, took a liking to the accused.

Between Sept 6 and Nov 17 that year, he persuaded her to engage in sexual acts with him. She made a police report on Nov 25.

After an eight-day trial, he was found guilty of making the girl perform an obscene act at a multi-storey carpark in Eunos Crescent; sexually abusing her at his home twice; and three more times at the same carpark.

He denied sexually penetrating the teen, claiming he only kissed and hugged her. - THE STRAITS TIMES

