Youth who allegedly threw bike off building arrested; residents react

A 14-year-old has been arrested after he allegedly threw an ofo bicycle off the 30th storey of a block of flats in Balestier in the early hours of Thursday morning.

In a media release yesterday, the police said he was arrested on Thursday for committing a rash act and that investigations against him are still ongoing.

In a video circulating online, the youth can be seen lifting the bicycle over the ledge before letting it go.

The bike was later found on the roof of the bin centre at Block 116B, Jalan Tenteram, which is level with the second storey.

The New Paper has since identified the boy, who is believed to be a Secondary Two student at a school in Potong Pasir, according to a class roster found on the school's website.

A friend of the boy, who did not want to be identified, described him as wilful.

"He's the naughty type, but I didn't think he'll do something as bad as that," he said.

"I'm angry, but I'm sad too, because we used to be good friends. He stood up for me once, even though he used to be bullied and was beaten up."

Residents of the block said they recognised the boy who lived on the 30th floor, and that he is sometimes with a group of friends who are rowdy.

'TERRORS'

A resident on the 31st floor, Madam Ow Yong, 49, who works in finance, said: "My husband calls them terrors, but I don't think they cause any harm to us. I think he just needs counselling."

Madam Zu Xiao Lian, 30, a housewife who lives on the 30th floor, said she had seen the bike lying broken below the block about two weeks ago.

"I saw it broken downstairs, but it appeared at the rubbish chute on my floor the day after," she said.

"It remained there for about 10 days, and on Thursday morning, it was gone."

According to other residents, this is not the first time there has been mischief in the area.

A resident who wanted to only be known as Mrs Jana, 33, a photographer, described the neighbourhood as "horrible" with many playful children.

Other stakeholders of the estate told TNP that the surroundings are also vandalised frequently.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a facilities manager said: "Children climb over the ledges, and the locks to the water tanks have been broken numerous times."

Mr Heng Chee How, Member of Parliament for Jalan Besar Group Representation Constituency, called the incident a dangerous and irresponsible act.

"The culprit has no concern for the safety of others, and no respect for the property of others," he said.

"He must be severely dealt with under the law."