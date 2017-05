An earthquake stopped her from achieving her dream in 2015, but Ms Nur Yusrina Ya'akob returned to Mt Everest this year. On Monday morning, the 30-year-old teacher, currently pursuing a postgraduate diploma in physical education at the National Institute of Education, reached the summit of the 8,848m-tall mountain. Ms Yusrina is the first Malay-Muslim woman from Singapore to reach the world's highest summit.

FOR MORE, READ THE STRAITS TIMES TODAY