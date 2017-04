Zoe Tay and Chen Hanwei at this year's Star Awards.

It was double happiness for longtime friends Zoe Tay (left) and Chen Han Wei at Star Awards 2017 yesterday.

The duo bagged the Best Actress and Best Actor awards respectively.

Tay, who last won the Best Actress award in 1996, thanked Chen for his unwavering support in her acceptance speech.

Romeo Tan won Best Supporting Actor while Aileen Tan won Best Supporting Actress.