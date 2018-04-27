Zoo workers, guests pay their last respects to Inuka

Audience members donning blue or white - a nod to the symbolic colours ofInuka and its enclosure

Of all the many animals that Mr Mohan Ponichamy has cared for, Inuka was by far the most famous and loved by Singaporeans, said the Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS) deputy head keeper.

"For the first time... We didn't walk into the den this morning to see a cheery Inuka greeting us. The space was empty," he said.

He was speaking at a private tribute ceremony for Inuka yesterday at the Singapore Zoo, where more than 400 zoo workers and guests paid their last respects to the first and only polar bear born in Singapore.

The Frozen Tundra at the zoo was packed with guests, many donning blue or white - a nod to the symbolic colours of Inuka and its enclosure.

Commemorative light blue ribbons were also passed around and worn by staff and guests, after a box of the ribbons was left at Inuka's enclosure by an anonymous visitor yesterday morning.

Inuka, 27, born here in 1990, was the first polar bear to be born in the tropics.

It was put down humanely on Wednesday after a medical check that day showed little improvement in his failing health.

Inuka, which would have been well into its 70s in human years, had been suffering from age-related ailments such as arthritis, dental issues and occasional ear infections for the past five years.

HUMANE

In a speech, Mr Mike Barclay, group chief executive of Mandai Park Holdings, thanked Inuka's dedicated keepers for their care of the bear.

"Inuka's end came in the most humane way possible, with his keepers, both past and present, in attendance," he said.

The ceremony began with Inuka's keepers going forward to put up pictures of the polar bear over the years to mark milestones such as birthdays.

White roses were placed in front of each framed photograph by representatives from WRS and Singapore Press Holdings Foundation, which has supported Inuka since its birth, as well as Inuka's care team.

Finally, a minute of applause was held as a tribute to the bear.

The zoo has also set up a memorial wall at the Frozen Tundra, where members of the public can pen tributes and bid farewell to Inuka. The memorial will be up till May 5.

In his tribute, Mr Ponichamy spoke of how fun-loving and "kaypoh" (nosy) Inuka was, much like Singaporeans.

"I don't see a polar bear," he said. "I see a Singaporean."