Zouk founder gets a week’s jail, ban for drink driving

The founder of iconic nightspot Zouk, Lincoln Cheng, who got behind the wheel of his car after drinking wine and running two red lights before colliding with a cab, was yesterday sentenced to a week in jail.

Cheng, 70, whose statutory name is Ching Ling Ka, was also banned from driving for three years.

He is appealing against the sentence, his lawyer Kesavan Nair told the district court.

Cheng was given bail of $15,000 pending appeal.

He was also allowed to travel with his family to Germany, Italy, Brazil, Argentina, Antarctica and Britain between Friday and Dec 27.

GUILTY

He had pleaded guilty to one count of drink driving last month.

One count of dangerous driving was taken into consideration during sentencing.

He admitted he had two glasses of red wine during dinner at Ion Orchard on Feb 15 before getting behind the wheel to head home.

While driving along Eu Tong Sen Street at around midnight, he ran a red light at the T-junction by Pearl's Hill Terrace.

At the T-junction by Kreta Ayer Road, he again ran a red light. His car then collided into the left side of an SMRT taxi, which mounted a kerb before hitting a metal pole supporting a sheltered walkway.

The traffic lights were in the favour of cabby Sydney Baylon John, 71.

Cheng was arrested after failing a breathalyser test.

He was taken to the Traffic Police Department for another test, which found he had 43 micrograms (mcg) of alcohol in every 100ml of breath. The prescribed limit is 35mcg.

The prosecution had sought a week in jail and a three-year driving ban for Cheng. The defence pleaded for a day in jail or a maximum fine of $5,000.

Cheng has made full restitution of almost $21,000 to SMRT for the cost of repairing the taxi.