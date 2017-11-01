Zouk founder pleads guilty to drink driving

Earlier this year, Zouk founder Ching Ling Ka, better known as Lincoln Cheng, ran two red lights in his car and collided with a taxi.

Yesterday, Ching, 70, pleaded guilty in court to drink driving. One count of dangerous driving will be taken into consideration when he is sentenced on Nov 22.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Gabriel Choong said Ching drank two glasses of red wine while having dinner at an Ion Orchard restaurant on Feb 15.

As Ching was driving home on Eu Tong Sen Street around midnight, he drove through two red lights and crashed into an SMRT taxi driven by Mr Sydney Baylon John, 71. The cabby was turning into Eu Tong Sen Street from Kreta Ayer Road with the lights in his favour.