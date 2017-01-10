Are the add-ons really necessary?

Hair Coach, the world's first smart hairbrush, will monitor your hand movements to determine if you are brushing your hair in the correct direction and with the right amount of force.

Gadgets of the future will only become smarter, smaller and probably more expensive, if this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is anything to go by.

The annual electronics convention - which was held in Las Vegas in the United States, and concluded on Sunday - brought smart technology out in full force - perhaps too much force.

Everything from hairbrushes to jeans now looks set to be revolutionised and embellished with artificial intelligence in the years to come.

For example, luxury haircare company Kerastase and tech company Withings announced the Hair Coach - the world's first smart hairbrush.

SENSORS

It has sensors that monitor your movements to determine if you are combing your hair in the correct direction and with adequate force.

It collects data and transmits it to a mobile app via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, before matching it against the weather, wind, humidity and ultraviolet light levels to advise the user on the best maintenance method.

French-based start-up Kolibree also unveiled a smart toothbrush, complete with artificial intelligence that analyses brushing patterns, sends the data to an app and provides recommendations on how to better brush your teeth.

There is also the Sleep Number 360 Smart Bed that adjusts your sleeping position as soon as it detects snoring, or the Spinali vibrating jeans that vibrate in the direction you should go so you will never get lost.

While these devices nudge humanity towards a more efficient lifestyle, just how many of these do we really need?

I could get on board with the driverless cars and LG's space-saving and razor-thin 4K OLED television - which is just 2.57mm-thick - but I don't foresee a need for a brush to scold me for combing my hair back instead of to the right.

What is more worrying is that each smart device, assuming they are equipped with a pairing system to your mobile phone or computer, is a potential opening for a cyber attack into your home.

With the proliferation of the Internet of Things (IoT), which refers to devices and networks being connected to allow them to collect and share data, many gadgets are already becoming more interlinked without the necessary and sound cyber security measures.

Smart technology is supposed to improve lives by filling gaps man is unable to due to lack of skills or long hours of effort.

It is not supposed to convert any and every regular product into a luxury item.

I think a positive example is the PowerRay submersible drone that was also announced at CES and can dive to 30m underwater - a depth that humans need proper diving gear to reach - to look for fish.

It can even capture footage underwater at 4K resolution.

Now, this will be an innovation that actually helps anglers cheat at - I mean improve - their game.

There is no denying that products fitted with a virtual assistant will be the trend, along with our home gadgets becoming more connected, and we should embrace this technology.

After all, just 10 years ago, who would have thought a mobile phone would be able to take high-quality photographs, play music, allow you to surf the Internet or even stream live football matches?

But as companies and industries race to produce the next revolutionary product, we consumers can only hope this doesn't lead to every other product being unnecessarily fitted with smart technology and have its price pushed up.