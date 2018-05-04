AVA invesigates all allegations of cruelty to animals

JOSHUA TEOH

DIRECTOR, REGULATORY DEPARTMENT, ANIMAL MANAGEMENT GROUP

AGRI-FOOD & VETERINARY AUTHORITY

We refer to Mr Jonathan Tiong Soon Yi's letter "AVA should be stricter with errant pet owners" (The New Paper, April 25).

In the case mentioned by Mr Tiong, the Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority (AVA) received feedback that a rabbit was placed outside a residential unit in an inappropriate and dirty cage.

A photo was submitted, showing that the cage was unkempt, with hay strewn all over and faecal matter present.

AVA visited the location thereafter and saw that the rabbit was in satisfactory condition.

It was housed in a large, clean two-tier cage in a sheltered area, with sufficient hay and water provided.

Nonetheless, we advised the house occupant to keep the rabbit indoors for its safety.

Subsequently, the feedback provider told AVA that the volunteers had cleaned the cage and provided hay and water for the rabbit before our visit.

We thus requested the feedback provider to alert us again before food and water were replenished by them.

This was so that AVA could secure evidence of neglect by the owners.

Unfortunately, we were only informed after the food had been replenished by the feedback provider.

Given that failure in duty of care is an offence, it is crucial that no changes are made to the scene during investigations so that AVA can secure evidence of any animal welfare issues.

In law enforcement, we will need to be able to secure evidence that can stand up to full scrutiny in court.

Therefore, AVA officers will have to personally verify the premises and gather more evidence.

As part of our investigation work, AVA will also conduct ground enquiries, gather and interview eyewitnesses and suspects, review CCTV footage, follow up on leads and collate the evidence.

AVA investigates all feedback on alleged cruelty or welfare issues.

We will not hesitate to take enforcement action against offenders.

We thank members of the public who have stepped forward to report and provide information for our investigations.

AVA will continue to investigate all feedback received on animal welfare or cruelty issues.