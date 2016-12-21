Buzzing on TNP's Facebook

DRIVER FINED, BANNED OVER TAILGATING CRASH THAT PARTIALLY PARALYSED BOY

James Tan

Is that all the little boy's life is worth? $5,000 and a three-year ban from driving? Tailgating is rampant in Singapore... He should have been banned from driving for life and slammed with a fine of $5,000 every month for as long as the boy is alive with the money to be paid to the boy. Then we'll see how many idiots on the road dare to tailgate.

Hussain Evered

The sentence is too light for such an aggressive driver who left a young boy maimed for life. He should have gotten a ten-year sentence and a much heavier fine.

REVIVE OUR HDB VOID DECKS

Siti Nor'aini A S

Nothing beats the old void decks. So much space for weddings, funerals and to play games of rounders or soccer. Nowadays, void decks are not only small but have pillars at every corner with no place to mingle with neighbours. Ethan Lai

You have not seen how some jokers abuse the facilities. There is a rest pavilion just below my block and it used to be infested with troublemakers who smoke and make a nuisance of themselves during the wee hours with antics such as skateboarding at 1am. Luckily, it has stopped.

WHY SO MANY CCTV CAMERAS?

Diana Dee

My block alone has 12 CCTVs installed - overkill.

