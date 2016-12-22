Buzzing on TNP's Facebook

AYE CRASH: INJURED WIDOW MAY HAVE TO MISS HUSBAND'S FUNERAL

Jeremy Goh

RIP. They were supposed to be one happy family, now torn apart by the crazy behaviour of the Mercedes driver. Hope the widow will stay strong and continue to live life to the fullest.

Elaine Ng

I read the article and felt so pained and sad that she lost her loved one. I can't imagine how she will cope. Life will never be the same. My condolences to you and your family.

Hm Tang

The most infuriating thing is that (the driver) could be jailed for a maximum of five years. Where's the justice? I hope he gets banned from driving for life and at least 10 years behind bars. But nothing can bring the victim back. Deepest condolences to the victim's family.

S.LEAGUE CHARITY SHIELD COULD BE HELD AT NATIONAL STADIUM

Muhammad Danial Istari

They should also take the opportunity and try to sell club jersey/merchandise there. No point if fans go there but are wearing EPL jerseys to support the clubs.

Cheng Wei Choong

They sure they can fill the stadium? If they cannot, it might as well be held at Jalan Besar Stadium. Filling just 10% of the 50,000 capacity might spoil the atmosphere - you would hear more frogs singing than voices from the stadium.