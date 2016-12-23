Buzzing on TNP's Facebook

AYE CRASH VICTIM: I WAS LUCKY

Vivien Zeng

Can all of us do something to help them tide over this difficult period?

Relieved that you and your husband are alive. Don't worry too much, everything will work out in the end!

Zann Ong

Since they are foreigners, their hospitalisation bill and post-hospital bill will be hefty. Hope they receive legal aid to fight for the compensation they deserve from the driver.

Ted Dex

This tragic accident shouldn't even have happened in the first place and it's sad you two were involved. Just concentrate on getting well. Anything can be discussed later whether it's work or money-related. I'm glad to hear both you and your husband are on the road to recovery. I'm pretty sure both your husband and employer will help the best they can.

Liza A Razali

Almost four years ago my husband was involved in a similar accident caused by recklessness. Due to that, he lost his left leg. Experiences such as this will make you stronger as a person. We hope that you and your husband recover soon and God bless!

Khai Rudy

She's one lucky lady. The fatality rate for pillion riders is higher compared to the rider. Let us all pray for a faster recovery for all those who are injured during that accident.

SERENA CLAIMS GENDER BIAS

Ssk Kmar

Exactly, she's right. Women should fight for equal rights, both financially and in the arena. They should fight for five-setters in Grand Slams and abolish the men's and women's titles since tennis is a non-contact sport.

AWARD-WINNING ITE GRADUATE NOW PROUD CO-OWNER OF HAIR SALON

Ethan Cai

Yes! So parents whose kids don't score well in exams and go to ITE, don't give up hope. You won't know what the future has in hand for him, he might be a successful graduate one day.