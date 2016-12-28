Buzzing on TNP's Facebook

GEORGE MICHAEL DIES

Edmond Loo

Just heard his song Last Christmas playing on air when he died on Christmas Day. He will be missed by many. I love all his songs and still have them on my mobile MP3 list. So sad to know that this was his Last Christmas. He didn't wake me up before he Go Go. I am gonna miss his Careless Whispers and he is Never Gonna Dance Again. May he rest in peace.

MUAR BUS CRASH

Melvin Tan

Hold the coach company responsible for the tragedy. I have my own experience of a coach driver dozing off while at the wheel. Luckily, I managed to get a couple of guys to ask the driver to stop at the roadside and call his company to send another coach. If not, we would have been putting our lives and our family members' lives at the driver's mercy.

BUS DRIVER SHELTERS PASSENGERS FROM RAIN

Mary Ler

I salute all these wonderful drivers who serve others before themselves... They should be recognised by the management for their kindness to their passengers.

Saranam Sakti Suresh

We want more caring and friendly bus drivers and captain Kamarul is a good example. I hope bus companies will award those kind-hearted bus drivers as this will encourage other drivers to follow suit too.

CHRISTMAS IN AFGHANISTAN: STILL FEELING THE SPIRIT OF GIVING

WILKIE ONG KENG SOON

This doctor has made the ultimate sacrifice by doing such work. Life there is about basic living and trying to stay alive in uncertain times.

SHE HELPS HER NEIGHBOURS WITHOUT EXPECTING REWARD

Roberto Tango Tan

The kampung lifestyle is still in her heart. This is how kampung life was. I really miss the kampung days I had when I was a kid. No electricity, no tap water - the whole kampung was our playground.