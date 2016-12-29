Buzzing on TNP's Facebook

FURIOUS MAN RAMS CAR INTO ROBBERS' BIKES

Lotus Hai Noi Phua

It is good to stay united to fight gang robberies in broad daylight. These robbers think they are the king and police can't catch them.

Roshan Muhammad

I think such a daring move will make the criminal think twice before committing a crime. This is the best medicine for the criminal, since the police are not acting fast. Crime can only go down if everyone plays their part. Well done.

BABY GRACE BORN ON CHRISTMAS AT 0000HRS

Anne M M Seow

Warmest congratulations to Mr and Mrs Poh on the birth of their Christmas baby, Grace. Born at midnight, weight at 2.525kg, what a memorable birth!

CARRIE FISHER DIES AGED 60

Mentor Colin Ong

Carrie Fisher was such a great actress that she made her role so much believable and made millions of Star Wars fans get lost in a beautiful story. It was cinematic greatness and pure, unadulterated escapism while we try to have a special corner away from the harsh realities of life. Thanks Carrie. RIP.

LIFT OPERATOR'S EXCELLENT SERVICE EARNS HIM PRAISE

Eddy Wong

His service is excellent. You do not need to tell him which floor you work on and the first thing he does is wish you good morning.

Michelle Tan

I've met Mr Tay countless times over the last 18 years and he has always been the first to say hello. Well done Mr Tay.

Foo Mary

I met Mr Tay when I worked there. He always greeted me and asked how I was. Very nice and helpful man.

CANDLES LIGHT A WAY FOR SINGLE MUMS

Peter Tan

If you can improve the life of just one person, that is a credit.

HAFIZ ABU SUJAD IMPRESSES DURING TRIAL IN THAILAND

Norfa Tajuddin

He's always been good. But to compete in the Thai league as an import player, you know the expectations.

