KOREAN AIR TO USE STUN GUNS ON UNRULY PASSENGERS
May Chan
...because Richard Marx can't be always "right here waiting".
CONTE: ONLY FINAL POSITION MATTERS
Peuan Sanit
Chelsea have a good advantage but don't count the other teams out yet. Points will be dropped during the season.
ADAM LALLANA: FROM ZERO TO HERO
Tommy Jeffrey Goh
Klopp has changed the morale and team spirit in the dressing room. That is for sure.
LOCAL AGENCIES CAN'T FIND SKILLED SINGAPOREAN OFFICERS
Matthew Yang
Not enough skilled Singaporeans or not paying enough to get skilled Singaporeans?
Bipasha Kapoor Karina
Well, train our Singaporeans then. After all, the Government keeps talking about staying employable, skill upgrading etc.
Jam Boree
Males have been through national service. If they can fight for their country, why are they not qualified to keep the peace?
