KOREAN AIR TO USE STUN GUNS ON UNRULY PASSENGERS

May Chan

...because Richard Marx can't be always "right here waiting".

CONTE: ONLY FINAL POSITION MATTERS

Peuan Sanit

Chelsea have a good advantage but don't count the other teams out yet. Points will be dropped during the season.

ADAM LALLANA: FROM ZERO TO HERO

Tommy Jeffrey Goh

Klopp has changed the morale and team spirit in the dressing room. That is for sure.

LOCAL AGENCIES CAN'T FIND SKILLED SINGAPOREAN OFFICERS

Matthew Yang

Not enough skilled Singaporeans or not paying enough to get skilled Singaporeans?

Bipasha Kapoor Karina

Well, train our Singaporeans then. After all, the Government keeps talking about staying employable, skill upgrading etc.

Jam Boree

Males have been through national service. If they can fight for their country, why are they not qualified to keep the peace?