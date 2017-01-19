Buzzing on TNP's Facebook

JOHOR 'CAN'T BE CHOOSY' ABOUT WHO TO DO BUSINESS WITH

Sebastian Kang

The Sultan of Johor has a better vision of the future for Johoreans and Malaysians than the retired politician.

FORMER LION SASIKUMAR SET TO RUN FOR FAS PRESIDENT

Joshua Selvakumar

I think he has the conviction to bring FAS back to its former glory. He also has the drive for the sport. He should go for it and we wish him success.

Roland Lim

I would vote for Mr Sasi because of his past work with things like planning international youth tournaments (Lion City Cup), planning overseas trials for players and contributing to the progress of the Philippines' upcoming professional league. With all of this brainstorming power, I believe he will bring the S.League back to its glory days.