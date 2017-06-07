Clarification

Cargolux has denied a report in the Jakarta Post that it is moving one of its key Asian hubs from Singapore's Changi Airport to Batam's Hang Nadim in Indonesia. The report, (Luxembourg shifting air cargo hub from Singapore to Batam) was carried in The New Paper on June 1.

Cargolux said Luxembourg and Indonesia had initialled a bilateral air services agreement which they planned to formally sign towards the end of this year. This will allow Cargolux to operate to Jakarta and Batam airports, but it added it has "no current plan to operate to Batam airport, nor to transfer any of its activities..."