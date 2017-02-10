Consider caning for people who abuse animals

EUNICE LI DAN YUE

I was shocked to read that a man killed a defenceless cat last year out of frustration that cats did not want to be near him ("Man hurls cat from sixth storey, slams it to the ground to kill it", TNP, Feb 7).

Though the defendant may have been depressed, his action was cruel and inexcusable.

The current punishment for ill-treating an animal is a fine of up to $15,000 or 18 months' imprisonment, or both. I feel this may not have a sufficient deterrent effect on abusers.

The Government should consider increasing the fine and jail term and introduce caning.

In addition to a mandatory treatment order, they should be given counselling and reformative training in the area of caring for animals which are abused and live in shelters, so they better understand the consequences of animal abuse.

Maltreatment of animals should never be tolerated.

E-mail your views and photos to tnptalk@sph.com.sg You can also write to us at The New Paper, 1000 Toa Payoh North, Level 6, Annexe Block, Singapore 318994

For verification, we need the writer's full name and contact number (preferably a cellphone). We reserve the right to edit letters. By your submission, it is deemed that you have granted us the right to archive, resell or reproduce the letter in any medium.