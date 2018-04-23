E-scooters are a menace, ban them

I commend the civic-minded students who gave chase to a hit-and-run e-scooter rider, as reported in "ITE students chase AMK hit-and-run e-scooterist" (The New Paper, April 20).

Numerous people, young and old, have been injured in such incidents.

And it is most disturbing that these riders are not taking responsibility. Many of them do not properly control their devices or slow down when there are people walking around.

It is also not uncommon for e-scooter riders to suddenly whizz past people waiting at bus stops.

I myself was almost knocked down by e-scooter riders on two occasions.

Besides causing much distress to the accident victims and their families, the resources of the hospitals and the police are being unnecessarily stretched.

If stern action is not taken to stop this menace from maiming and killing innocent road users, our roads will no longer be safe.

While it may be convenient for e-scooterists to use these devices, it is most inconvenient and dangerous to other road users.

I therefore urge the authorities to consider imposing a total ban on e-scooters.

RAYMOND ANTHONY FERNANDO