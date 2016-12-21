Encourage Singapore optical shops to capture online market

LIM HENG HIM

The guidelines by the Optometrists and Opticians Board are not helpful for a nation that has one of the highest rates of myopia in the world ("Look out if you're buying spectacles online"; Dec 16).

Stringent regulations will only encourage buyers to turn to overseas websites.

Cheap eyewear offered by chain stores here are priced lower but may not be of the best quality.

In contrast, cheap but good quality eyewear can be found online, which is the reason for the increasing popularity of such purchases.

Some online retailers of contact lenses also disguise themselves as Singapore sites.

Perhaps the Optometrists and Opticians Board should encourage and help optical stores in Singapore to tap the new trend.

Singapore stores could even blossom online and sell to overseas buyers.

E-mail your views and photos to tnptalk@sph.com.sg You can also write to us at The New Paper, 1000 Toa Payoh North, Level 6, Annexe Block, Singapore 318994

For verification, we need the writer's full name and contact number (preferably a cellphone). We reserve the right to edit letters. By your submission, it is deemed that you have granted us the right to archive, resell or reproduce the letter in any medium.