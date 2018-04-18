Facebook might not be the most dangerous tracking site online

The use of algorithms to track people's online movements has generated lots of discussion in Washington in recent days.

But while the headlines have focused on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and what his platform knows about us, a lesser-known story could prove a greater threat to the principles of the United States' constitutionally-mandated free press.

On April 3, a solicitation on the government web site fedbizopps.gov suggested that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is on its own fishing expedition.

Only the fish in this case wouldn't be you, your family and neighbours, they're hundreds of thousands of news sources: 290,000 to be exact.

DHS is searching for a contractor to build a "Media Monitoring" system with "24/7 access to a password-protected, media influencer database, including journalists, editors, correspondents, social media influencers, bloggers etc" so they can "identify any and all media coverage related to the Department of Homeland Security or a particular event".

This might appear to be standard operating procedure for any business or agency wanting to track media coverage of its activities. However, given President Donald Trump's hostility toward the media, this database could have a more sinister purpose.

Ominously, the "statement of work" notes that the successful contractor must have the "ability to export the contact details of the media influencers per media list," along with "any other information that could be relevant".

For many, this conjures up the spectre of J. Edgar Hoover tapping reporters' phones.

That's because the FBI chief was notorious for weaponising the information - including gossip, rumours and secret dossiers - he amassed while maintaining a god-like reign at the bureau for a span of some 40 years.

Mr Hoover's legacy rightfully lingers in the hearts and minds of many in the US press corps. But this is a new, ever-evolving era of social media, so it seems that government and media watchdog groups need to exercise more caution than the paranoid Hoover ever proved capable of embracing.

The president has continuously called for overhauling the nation's libel laws so that it is easier to sue reporters over disagreeable, even if true, stories.

Maybe if Mr Trump and his alt-right minions toned down their rhetoric and stopped painting the media as their perpetual enemy, then it would be easier for journalists to accept the government's desire to update its systems to meet the demands of being politically engaged in this social media era.

The current administration has sown discord in the fabric of today's new social compact.

Like Facebook, it needs to renew that trust before the press corps and the public can trust that Mr Hoover truly remains in his grave in Washington's Congressional cemetery.

Till that faith is restored, it will be hard for many people to stomach a government whose chief decries his press coverage and attempts to undercut and sow discord between the public and the nation's journalists.

Until Mr Trump truly embraces the First Amendment and the vital role the Fourth Estate plays in the US, there is no reason any thinking journalist would want this administration to track them that closely.

Many of us are dubious of Facebook and have our privacy settings fine-tuned on that platform. It'd be a shame if we all went in digital hiding knowing that the government is on a libel hunt. - REUTERS

The writer is a veteran congressional reporter and an adjunct professor at Johns Hopkins University and George Washington University.