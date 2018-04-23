Facebook is useful, but use it sensibly and responsibly

I write with regard to "We'll still use Facebook despite problems" (The New Paper, April 13).

Facebook has served me well. Knowing how to use it to your advantage, and responsibly, is key. It can be the most effective tool for reaching out and letting others know how you are doing, while also allowing one to keep up with the outside world.

Strangers can become friends, with no obligations to complicate the relationships.

If you are doing something worthwhile and wish for people to know and be a part of it, you can benefit from realising social media's full potential.

But to get the most out of it, and stay safe, you must know what you are doing before putting anything on it.

I continue to use it, unscathed by the recent hoo-ha surrounding it. These privacy issues really don't concern me. And I do not have any preset agenda.

There is so much information to be had though, it is in the sorting, handling and understanding of it that success without controversy is ensured.

It gives you a lot about the latest developments, almost as soon as anything happens.

With some knowledge and experience, you will be able to sort the wheat from the chaff and share it with others.

This is a useful exercise in discipline, and the ability to discern is perhaps the critical factor.

Much also depends on the individual and how he or she reaches out. Care has to be taken to make contact with the right people and organisations.

Once that is done, you are assured of a continuous flow of swift and reliable information.

As for what you send to others, there has to be a certain level of verification. It is important to get it right from the outset for the sake of those receiving it.

The onus is really on the individual to be sensible and responsible, dealing with what he gets immediately and wisely.

Make sure the right tools are utilised and applied in the right way so that they work not just in our favour but also help others.

This ensures that the results are beneficial to all those who uphold high standards.

MANORAJ RAJATHURAI