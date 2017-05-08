Five signs of when to switch jobs

Workers must brace themselves for changes as unemployment rose to 2.3 per cent in March.

More people may be out of work as the economy matures.

But even as the Government works to find replacement jobs, workers must brace themselves for change, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in his annual May Day message.

His remarks came as the Manpower Ministry said that unemployment rose to 2.3 per cent in March, up from 2.2 per cent in December.

Mr Lee said: "Our workers must be adaptable, keen to upgrade and re-skill themselves, when necessary changing careers to secure good jobs."

Professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs) looking to switch industries can consider positions in the manufacturing sector.

It has two new initiatives - eight new Professional Conversion Programmes and a pool of veterans under the SkillsFuture Career Advisors Programme - to assist in the crossovers.

For those wondering if they should make a sector switch, here are five telltale signs of when to do so.

YOU HAVE TOPPED OUT

You have not advanced to the highest position in the company but see no more room for yourself, whether it is because of others holding long-term positions or because you have been told you can go no further.

YOU HAVE NO CHANCE TO UPSKILL

With technology driving change at an unprecedented rate, it is critical for you and your company to invest in ongoing learning to keep your professional skills sharp. But your company does not offer it.

YOUR JOB IS BECOMING OBSOLETE

Not every job will be replaced by technology, but if automation is diminishing the value of your professional skills, find an employer who still values them or retrain and change careers.

YOUR JOB NO LONGER ALIGNS WITH YOUR CAREER GOALS

When the job change and career goals collide - for example, you are moved to a quota-based section that does not play to your strengths as a people person - it is time to venture elsewhere.

YOU ARE NO LONGER FULFILLED

Your interest in the job is waning. When you have lost your passion, go and find it again.

To do so, run this self-appraisal. Firstly, with the skills you have, what jobs do you qualify for? What jobs are a good fit for your personality?

Next, survey the labour landscape: Is there a sector that is easing the way for PMETs making crossovers? What room for advancement do these jobs offer in the long term?

Also, talk to people who are in the jobs you are considering to understand the realities about the companies and industries.

Now, take your final step: Make the move.

