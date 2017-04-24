Get a sponsor

The difference between a sponsor and a mentor is often misunderstood.

Right Management's group executive vice-president, Asia Pacific Middle East, Ms Bridget Beattie, explained: "A sponsor is someone on your side, pushing you - your position, your skills, your value - forward to the organisation.

Mentors may teach you skills such as profit-and-loss management and act as a sounding board. But they do not help you get ahead.

Sponsors do. They have open conversations, help address how work gets done and the way performance is measured.

CONSCIOUS INCLUSION

Sponsors create a culture of conscious inclusion and, as a matter of practice, advocate for women in the boardroom.

Women tend to be over-mentored and under-sponsored. Right Management found that eight in 10 of women were unable to find a sponsor within their organisation.

Forward-thinking companies equip senior leaders to become sponsors, facilitate the movement of high-potential employees, and make sponsorship a critical part of their talent strategy.