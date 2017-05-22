Giving the right answers at job interviews

One day, you may receive an invitation for an interview with the company you have always dreamed of working for.

It is definitely thrilling news, but there is a catch: You need to be well prepared to be able to eventually land the job.

To increase your chances, here are some things you should and should not say during the interview:

SAY

I am flexible

When answering questions about job duties or when you can start work, show that you are flexible.

It will demonstrate that you have an ability to adjust to the environment and comply with new rules.

If you are asked to do something you have never done before or even heard of, emphasise your willingness to learn new things and take up new challenges.

It will show your determination to improve your skill sets and grow with the company.

I have experience with…

Explain in detail your job experiences when asked about a particular case or issue.

Avoid answering with a "yes" or "no". Answer with more details about yourself - it is not wrong to elaborate. The interviewer can then gauge your potential and develop a better understanding of your competencies.

I read from the website that…

Hiring managers often want to test the candidate's knowledge of the company.

So do ensure that you check the company's official website, and you read up on its basic information and business operation.

Do not miss out its official page on social media for the latest updates.

Show the interviewer that you take the interview seriously.

What should be my focus to succeed in the job role?

For interviewers, the best thing to happen during a face-to-face interview is to hear good questions from the candidate.

Research everything you can about the company. This way, you can ask meaningful questions at the end of the session.

It will show that you are interested to know the company better.

DO NOT SAY

I will do anything

Hiring managers are seeking passionate employees who are willing to dedicate themselves to a particular role - not someone who desperately wants to land the job.

I hate my previous job

While it may be true that you are keen on quitting your current job because it does not fit your personal goals, do not reveal this to your interviewer. The same goes for other personal reasons.

When asked why you intend to leave your current job, try to see things from a different light. Instead, talk about what you have learnt and how you intend to move forward.

Article contributed by TBC HR Consulting (S) Pte Ltd (www.tbchr.com)