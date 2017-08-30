Hate speech has no place here

MANORAJ RAJATHURAI

I write with regard to "Society must unite to condemn hate speech" (The New Paper, Aug 26).

I fully concur with Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam that hate speech has no place in Singapore.

It is counterproductive to all that we have achieved, that we can be proud of. In a society built on peace, harmony and respect for all, it serves no purpose except to dismantle all that is civil.

What is happening in the United States is extreme to say the least, even if the argument for free speech is thrown into the mix.