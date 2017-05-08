Job searching in the digital age

Today, finding a job can be done just from your phone.

Technology has been a game-changer in how people conduct business, and the process of recruitment is no exception.

It is projected that by 2020, a massive amount of the workforce will be retiring, leaving jobs for millennials to take over.

Decades ago, people used to spend weeks, months and sometimes a year to find a job that matched their qualifications and requirements.

Today, this can be done in a matter of minutes on a smartphone.

Here are five ways the job search has changed in the digital era:

JUST GOOGLE IT

As the biggest search engine in the world, many job seekers take advantage of Google to find jobs that suit their interests and skills.

By simply typing a keyword, Google can help narrow down your search parameters to find you what you have been looking for.

ONLINE APPLICATION

Bid goodbye to an era when every job application was handwritten and sent by post. Today everything has gone from paper to paperless.

If you want to apply for an opening, just create an account on the company's website or online job board and upload your curriculum vitae (CV), fill out the necessary information, and click "Apply".

DEPOSIT CV

You do not have to repeatedly upload your resume every time you get online, if you want to apply for different job openings, either for the same or a different company.

Many job portals allow you to deposit your CV. This feature allows you to store CVs in the system, customise it, and send it to employers at any point in time.

MOBILE JOB SEARCH

You no longer have to get online via a computer to send out your CV.

With the proliferation of job portal apps, which you can download easily onto your smartphone, the job search has become much more convenient and easy. What makes it even better is that they are free.

VIDEO CALL INTERVIEW

When you are notified of an interview with a company far from where you live or even in a different country, you do not have to travel all the way for an interview.

You can conduct face-to-face interviews in a virtual setting through video call interviews.

Despite digital convenience and ease of accessibility to find jobs, job seekers must be careful not to become victims of fake jobs scattered around the web.

Good luck in your search.

Article contributed by TBC HR Consulting (S) Pte Ltd (www.tbchr.com)