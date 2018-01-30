Learning to appreciate CNY reunions before it’s too late

I have made it for every single Chinese New Year (CNY) reunion for the 20 odd years I have been alive.

And I hated most of them.

I would have much rather swopped socialising with distant relatives with staying home with a book and a mug of tea.

All that changed about three years ago, when I finally realised what CNY reunions could mean to those I love.

Every year, on the first day of CNY, my paternal grandmother would be sitting in her chair in my cousin's home.

Since she spoke mainly in Mandarin, I could not communicate well with her. My cousins and I would chat with each other and use our mobile phones, while she sat watching us.

Every CNY, I would barely speak a few words to her, before skipping off to the table where the food was.

But, one one occasion during CNY three years ago, she beckoned me over to her chair just as I was about to walk past her to fill my plate for perhaps the fourth time. She proceeded to have the longest conversation ever with me, wishing me well for my studies, my future career and everything that could happen in my life.

I was confused but I just nodded and thanked her as an obedient granddaughter should before turning my back and walking away.

Those were perhaps the last words she ever spoke to me.

The next CNY was sombre.

Her chair was empty.

She was 77 and died after her pacemaker had unexpectedly failed. It struck me then that I had never realised what her hovering, gentle presence meant until she was gone.

With so much going on in our daily lives, be it work or school, it is easy to take others for granted.

Both Singtel and Tiger Beer Singapore have created CNY video campaigns about elderly parents being left alone during the festive season because their children live and work overseas and were not planning on returning for reunion dinners.

MILLIONS OF VIEWS

The Singtel video has been watched more than 4.7 million times on Facebook.

From the comments, it is clear the video struck a chord with people who, like me, had never thought much about reunion dinners or their elderly loved ones who may have been looking forward to the gatherings all year.

The scene of an elderly father sitting alone at his table, wishing his children would return to eat with him, left me in tears.

Yes, I had always been in Singapore for reunion dinners. But perhaps I was never really present in spirit.

I have heard of friends who described reunions as "torture", especially when they have to endure the "interrogation" of nosy relatives.

"Do you have a boyfriend?"

"What are you going to do with your literature degree?"

That has changed.

CNY is no longer just a period when I have to grit my teeth and endure the gatherings.

It is a time that can be full of meaningful connections with family members, if I just give them a chance.

Last Christmas, I visited a hospice where volunteers cooked up a feast for patients who had less than a year to live.

I was told many would not survive past three months.

As I spoke to a man in his fifties with liver cancer, it hit me that in my next time, he might not be there.

Our grandparents and parents may not have such a prognosis, but every moment spent with them is still a precious one.

Because of my grandmother, I know any reunion could be the last. In that final conversation, she gave me so many blessings and so much love. As I stood there awkwardly clutching my phone, I did not wish her the same.

With CNY round the corner, it is a poignant reminder of what I have lost and the new perspective I have gained.