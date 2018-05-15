Linking Iran, N. Korea nuclear deals may backfire for Trump

In an ironic twist, President Donald Trump's diplomatic progress in North Korea may have played a major role in his decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear agreement.

The decision to withdraw the US from the hard-won multinational Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) "sends a critical message," the US president said on Tuesday.

"The United States no longer makes empty threats. When I make promises, I keep them."

In Mr Trump's Iran announcement, four days ahead of a May 12 deadline, he made a point of mentioning that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was on his way to North Korea "at this very moment".

On Wednesday, Mr Trump tweeted that three Americans detained by Pyongyang had been released and were on their way home with Mr Pompeo.

It seems clear that, from Mr Trump's perspective, the Iran deal and the diplomatic advances with North Korea are closely related - and that his policy of "maximum pressure" is paying off.

In the administration's view, measures like crippling US-led sanctions against Pyongyang's critical industries brought North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to his knees - and the same policy should work with Teheran, as well.

On the day of the landmark summit between Mr Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Mr Trump posted a tweet suggesting he deserved credit for the historic development.

"KOREAN WAR TO END! The United States, and all of its GREAT people, should be very proud of what is now taking place in Korea!" he wrote.

Mr Trump may also have been emboldened to act more punitively against Iran because it lacks North Korea's powerful intermediaries.

CHINA

As he acknowledged in another tweet, the Korea opening was in part facilitated by neighbouring China, which joined other members of the UN Security Council in tightening economic sanctions against the Kim regime in spite of Beijing's long trading and political relationship with Pyongyang.

In Iran's case, its closest current ally is Russia.

However, tensions between Washington and Moscow are running high now and Russian President Vladimir Putin does not, in any event, have enough influence on Teheran to shape its foreign policy behaviour.

It is true that European powers tried to save the JCPOA by proposing a package that addressed Mr Trump's concerns about the agreement.

However, European leaders did not really do much to salvage the deal beyond trying to coax Mr Trump into remaining in it, or - worse yet from an Iranian point of view - appeasing Washington at Teheran's expense.

Pertinently, North Korea believes it can at least rely on China as a buffer against potential US aggression; Iran does not have a similar faith in Europe.

Mr Trump's tough line on Iran, of course, was intended for an audience beyond Teheran.

The US president's decision plays to his populist base and serves as a rallying cry for some of his critics in the Republican establishment.

It also, as National Security Adviser John Bolton spelled out after Mr Trump's speech, sent a message to North Korea that "the United States will not accept inadequate deals".