Make shelter  under flyovers safer

PETER CHONG CHIE SENG

I refer to the reports about a van crashing into bikers taking shelter from the rain under a flyover on the Bukit Timah Expressway last Saturday, killing two of them and leaving six others injured.

Following such accidents at bus stops, bollards were installed to make it safer for the waiting passengers.

The same measure should be taken to protect the motorcyclists who take shelter under flyovers.

Motorcyclists should also be educated to turn on their hazard lights when taking shelter under the flyovers.

