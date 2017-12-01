Myanmar, N.Korea issues S'pore will have to tackle with Asean

MANORAJ RAJATHURAI

Singapore has two missions of critical import when it becomes Asean chair next year.

One is getting Myanmar to move towards national reconciliation quickly and refocus on rebuilding the nation.

And, second, easing North Korea's fears and getting it to open up and join the international community.

Singapore, together with the rest of the grouping, has the means to advise and persuade both countries to move in a direction that will ensure greater growth and development overall.

That can only improve living standards for people in both countries, which should indirectly benefit all of Asia as well.

Singapore can draw from its own experience in being friendly to all and offer lessons to these nations on how to progress and improve the lives of their people.